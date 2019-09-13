Multiple roads closed in Crawford County due to flooding

Multiple roads are closed in Crawford County this morning due to flooding or damage from flooding.

State HWY 35 is closed from Prairie du Chien up to State HWY 171.

State HWY 27 is completely open and should be used as a alternative route.

Officials ask that community members do not call the Crawford County Dispatch for road conditions or road closures. Call 511 for updated information on roads.

Currently, the Crawford County communication center phone lines are down due to fiber optic cable damage. 911 is still operational for emergency situations.

Crawford County Highway Department will be working to get roadways open. Do not drive through road barricades or road closed signs, officials said.

According to county officials, damage reports are being taken from township, village, and city public infrastructures. Private homes and businesses reporting will be open as soon as possible.

