Multiple pets missing from flooding

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - - Pet owners are suffering from the aftermath of recent flooding.

Multiple people have said their pets and livestock are missing as a result of the flooding.

One Viroqua family says their dog hasn't been seen since last week.

They've tried handing out flyers, searching for her in the woods and contacting area pet shelters.

Roberta Rathert and her son Emmett want nothing more than for their dog to come home.

“We've been everywhere, but still we just don't know where she went," Rathert said.

The Ratherts went on vacation just before the flooding began Aug. 28th. They left their dog Harley with a friend of a friend.

"We hadn't traveled for years because of all the animals that we had here, and Harley was one of the concerns because she's very attached," Rathert said.

Even though they were anxious to leave, they figured Harley would be safe in a fenced-in yard.

"But after about day three she just couldn't tolerate the separation and dug herself under the fence and took off. We think (she was) looking for home," Rathert said.

Rathert said Harley was seen by four people five different times.

"One farmer tried to feed her and another tried to walk toward her but she dashed away. Then the floods came and she hasn't been seen since," Rathert said.

The Ratherts aren't alone. Several other people have lost pets and livestock as a result of the flooding.

"I hope she was taken in or maybe went upland somewhere and found a place to hide out and find food," Rathert said.

Although their dog went missing before the flooding, the Ratherts are worried Harley was swept away during heavy rain.

"I'm expecting for the worst but I'm hoping for the best," Emmett said.

Emmett said life's just not the same without her.

"The house kind of feels empty. She's been around kind of my whole life. I don't remember getting her, I just remember her being here and being a part of the family," Emmett said.

"She wanted to be wherever we were. If all of us were in different places on the farm, she'd position herself somewhere where she could (keep an) eye (on) all of us," Rathert said.

With a little luck, hopefully the Ratherts will find their dog again.

"She's just been a wonderful, wonderful dog. Call her a perfect dog, “ Rathert said.

Harley was last seen on Monday walking up Highway 27 near the Melvina ballpark.

If you think you've seen Harley, you may call owner Roberta at 608-792-3902 or search for Roberta Rathert on Facebook.