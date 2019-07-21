Multiple generations of veterans reunite in Onalaska
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - An all-ages reunion for the 32nd Engineers Company was held at the Onalaska American Legion on Saturday.
Former members of the unit from the early 1960s to the early 2000s were invited to the reunion.
There was food, drinks, door prizes and camaraderie between those who served in our area.
The director of the reunion, Melissa Riniker, said organizers have been working since January to make the reunion a reality.
"All of these people have served our county and they all have that bond of serving whether they're 30 years old or they're 80 years old. They've all done the same thing, so for them they all have that connection," said Riniker.
There are no definite plans to make it an annual event yet, but Riniker said the veterans want another reunion to happen.
