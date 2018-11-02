MTU offers free bus rides on election day in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A possible road block is out of the way for voters in La Crosse.

Free bus rides will be offered by the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility on Election Day.

Three percent of registered voters didn't vote in 2016 because of transportation problems according to the Pew Research Center.

Eleven of the 13 polling places in La Crosse are three blocks or less from a bus stop.

Transit officials say it is important to make sure everyone has access to the polls.

"I think that everybody has a right to take part in their community and have a say and a voice of what goes on there, what better way to do that than to vote and then this allows them to do that," said La Crosse MTU Transit Manager Adam Lorentz.

Rides will be free for all riders whether they vote or not.

Ride share companies Uber and Lyft will also offer discounted rides on Election Day.



