Move-in day as Western brings new students to their new homes
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Western students are taking the first steps to a successful school year with their hands full of furniture.
Saturday was move-in day for new students at Western Technical College in La Crosse. The move-in was scheduled for 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Western's Residence Hall.
Organizers say the hall will also be open tomorrow for second year students who may not be as eager to move in.
The residence hall has 50 four-person suits.
"On our campus we only have 200 spots in our residence hall, so they do go quickly. So we ask that any students that are looking to live with us in the future get on our waiting list as soon as they know that Western is the place that they want to go," said Leah Durnin Hoover, student life coordinator for Western Technical College.
You can learn more about living in the Western Residence Hall at www.westerntc.edu/housing.
Classes start at Western on Tuesday.
