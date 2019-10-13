Motorist dies after September crash in Monroe County
Incident remains under investigation
A driver involved in a late September crash has died, possibly due to their injuries suffered in the crash.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to crash involving a vehicle striking a tree. The crash happened near County Highway A and Jordan Avenue in Ridgeville Township Sept. 30.
First responders found a black 2004 Food Taurus with front-end damage to the west of the curved intersection. The truck had been traveling west on County Highway A.
The driver of the vehicle was taken by ambulance to a nearby medical facility. The person died Saturday.
The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office.
The name of the person is being withheld pending notification of the family.
