Mother, daughter missing in central Wisconsin

Jill and Jordan Rousseau

DALE, Wis. (WKBT) - Authorities are trying to locate a mother and daughter from the Town of Dale in Outagamie County.

Jill Rousseau, 55, and her daughter, Jordan Rousseau, 21, have not been seen or heard from since Sunday, June 16, 2019.

The husband/father is cooperating with investigators and is not believed to be involved with their disappearance.

Jill and Jordan may be driving a 2011 Ford Expedition King Ranch with a maroon top and tan bottom. The Wisconsin license plate for the vehicle is 650-PPM. (Photo below)

Contact Sgt. Mike Fitzpatrick at 920-832-5279 with information.

