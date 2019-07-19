Mother and Daughter saved after kayak capsizes on La Crosse River

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Two kayakers, Mother and Daughter, were rescued on Thursday Afternoon on the La Crosse River.

The call came in at 4:41 pm and the La Crosse Fire Department's Dive-Rescue Team was on scene in 7 minutes.

"Throughout the year we have multiple trainings dealing with water rescue, and this is just a quintessential call right here where we were prepared for it," said Captain Mark Hanson of the La Crosse Fire Dive-Rescue Team.

The kayaks capsized, and the two people were clinging to a tree in the middle of the River. They were rescued about a quarter of a mile West of the Highway 16 overpass.

"We know where the landings are, we know what our equipment is, we know the amount of personnel we need to respond with. That allows a quick effective response. It puts people in the water and gets them to the victims right away," said Hanson.

No one was injured, but The La Crosse Fire Department is reminding everyone to wear flotation devices when out on the water.

