More than 300 volunteers kick off a year of service with Viterbo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - Students, faculty, staff, alumni with Viterbo University and their guests went to 20 locations in La Crosse as part the first Service Saturday of the school year.

Organization such as Friends of the Blufflands, WAFER Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity and more received help from volunteers.

The event was part of orientation for incoming freshman students.

Ben Gibson, a student leader with the event, said the benefits of their work goes beyond the students and the organizations involved Saturday.

"Once we benefit these organizations, they're able to have their reach [go] even farther in the community. Paying it forward, we're able to help a much broader scope of people. I think that everybody in the community, whether you're being served directly or not, will benefit," said Gibson.

Viterbo holds Service Saturday's once a month until the final event of the year in April.



