More than 300 racers get unique challenge during Hixon Forest Epic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The fifth Hixon Forest Epic mountain bike race brought cyclists from Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa to La Crosse on Sunday. More than 300 cyclists participated in the race.

The race is one part of series of races in the state, but the race's director, Robbie Young, said the Hixon trails provide special challenges and sights for the racers.

He says Hixon worked with contractors to add exiting new elements to the course each of the last five years, and people in the region are taking notice.

"Being able to welcome hundreds of people from around the state to show them what we have here and celebrate that, that's really special. And when the people give you a thumbs up from across the parking lot and say this is the best race course, that means a lot," said Young.

Young said racers surf through the forest on the course, which includes fast, flowy descents, swooping climbs and small rock gardens.

