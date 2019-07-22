More river cruise boats could come to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - More river cruise boats could be coming to La Crosse.

The City's board of public works approved a study to look into the possibility of adding docking space to Riverside Park.

Consideration of levee system changes has been considered by the city for years.

The proposed change comes as the city is seeing increased interest from river cruise companies to stop in La Crosse.

"That's part of this study is we will be looking at options for how do we manage to make sure that everybody, every boat company that wants to come and make a visit and a stop at La Crosse has the space to do that," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

Depending on what plan is chosen, the price would reach into the millions of dollars.

But some cruise companies have said they are willing to pay for some of the additions.



