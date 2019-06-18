More paid parking signs up near UW-La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - More paid parking areas are now being enforced in La Crosse.
Crews were placing signs on Pine Street near Mitchell Hall on the UW-La Crosse campus Tuesday morning.
Enforcement begins the day after signs are posted.
Payment can be made through the Passport Parking phone app, or by calling the number listed on posted on signs along street.
