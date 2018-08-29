Moon Tunes to help organize flood relief event in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Moon Tunes is teaming up with area festivals to organize a flood relief event.

According to Terry Bauer of Moon Tunes, the event will be held Thursday, September 13 at the Southside Oktoberfest Grounds.

The event, which is still in the planning stages, will offer music, food, drinks and an opportunity to donate to those affected by the recent flooding.

More details to come as they are made available.