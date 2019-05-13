Monument celebrating 1876 Cubs being put at Wrigley replica
FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) - A monument celebrating the 1876 inaugural edition of the Chicago Cubs will be placed at Freeport's replica Wrigley Field.
The (Freeport) Journal-Standard reports that the nonprofit group called David Stalker's Baseball Memorial Series will donate the plaque. It will be placed at Little Cubs Field.
It commemorates the Chicago National League Ball Club of 1876. The team was then called the Chicago White Stockings. Albert Spalding and Cap Anson were among four future Hall-of-Famers in the lineup.
David Stalker lives in Watertown, Wisconsin. He says he and a friend stopped at Little Cubs Field during a trip last year. He says he was impressed by the volunteer community effort to build the miniature Wrigley and wanted to be part of it.
The black marble monument has descriptions on both sides.
