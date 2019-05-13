Monument celebrating 1876 Cubs being put at Wrigley replica

Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images 1914: Wrigley Field opens as Weeghman Park for the Chicago Whales baseball team of the Federal League. It was called Cubs Park between 1920 and 1926 before being renamed for then Cubs team owner and chewing gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. Known for its ivy-covered brick outfield walls and its hand-operated scoreboard, is the oldest National League ballpark and the second oldest active major league ballpark, after Fenway Park, which opened on April 20, 1912.

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) - A monument celebrating the 1876 inaugural edition of the Chicago Cubs will be placed at Freeport's replica Wrigley Field.

The (Freeport) Journal-Standard reports that the nonprofit group called David Stalker's Baseball Memorial Series will donate the plaque. It will be placed at Little Cubs Field.

It commemorates the Chicago National League Ball Club of 1876. The team was then called the Chicago White Stockings. Albert Spalding and Cap Anson were among four future Hall-of-Famers in the lineup.

David Stalker lives in Watertown, Wisconsin. He says he and a friend stopped at Little Cubs Field during a trip last year. He says he was impressed by the volunteer community effort to build the miniature Wrigley and wanted to be part of it.

The black marble monument has descriptions on both sides.

