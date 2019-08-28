Monroe County Sheriff warning about continued phone scams

Copyright 2019 CNN Each year, about 24 million Americans fall victim to phone scams.

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about some common phone scams circulating through the area.

Law enforcement in Monroe Co. has been contacted more than 90 times in the last two months related to fraud, most of them connected to some sort of phone scam.

Some of the most common scams include calls from the IRS, computer technical support calls, fake charity calls, lottery scams, and family members pretending to be in distress.

The scammers will often request payment in the form of gift cards, wire transfers, or even sending cash through the mail.

A few common tips to remember:

You should never send money to someone unless you are sure you know who they are.

Never give out your personal information or social security number to someone who calls you.

The IRS and other government agencies will never threaten to arrest you if you don't make some sort of payment.

If you win the lottery, you will not need to "return" or prepay money to get your winnings.

If a family member calls and asks you to send money, make sure it is them. Calling them back at a known phone number or checking in with another close family member to make contact with them is strongly encouraged.

If you think you've been a victim of a phone scam, you can contact the Federal Communications Commission at 1-800-372-8347 or your local law enforcement agency.

