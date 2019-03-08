Monroe County seeking grant to help flood victims sell their properties

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - Flooding destroyed a local family's home not once, but twice in that past two years. They may have an option to get help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but it could mean saying goodbye to their Sparta home.

Nine properties in the Sparta area are on a priority list for grant dollars to help those families find peace of mind after everything they've been through. Monroe County officials are in the process of applying for those funds. One of those families is hoping their luck changes.

It's another chapter in the life of Marty Severson and his family.

"I didn't think I'd be writing any more chapters, but it looks like I will," said Severson, a Sparta resident.

Severson was a radio DJ in the Coulee Region for years. He has lived in his current home in Sparta for the past decade. These last few years have been nothing less of unfortunate.

His home on Hammer Road in Sparta has been caught in floodwaters twice since 2017.

"Mother Nature came out and bit me on the butt a couple of times."

Monroe County is in the process of applying for aid to help Severson and eight other homeowners.

"They will be able to sell the property that's probably not sellable, certainly not for the price that they paid for it," said Alison Elliott, planning and zoning administrator for Monroe County. "The county would just outright buy the properties, the buildings and structures would be removed and then it would remain an open space."

The grant would allow Severson to move away from the threat of another flood, but it also means moving away from the memories he has made.

"This is it," Severson said. "I don't want any of this. I just want it all to go away. I just want to stay here. I love it."

He said you can either embrace change or fight it and have it change anyway.

"You can be mad for 10 seconds, 10 minutes, 10 hours, days, weeks, months years, you pick it," Severson said. "I will go with 10 seconds."

He said sometimes, the only option is to move on.

"No stress," Severson said. "No stress."

Monroe County said the application for the grant is due by the end of the month. It could be up to a year before any projects begin.

The organization Couleecap also has some funds available to those who qualify based on income that could help, as well.



