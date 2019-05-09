Monroe County prepares for annual dairy breakfast

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Dairy breakfast season will start soon in Wisconsin.

The 39th annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast is June 1st at the Hall Dairy Farm near Tomah.

A meal of omelets, pancakes and of course cheese, ice cream and milk will be served.

There will also be educational displays and a chance to see farm animals up close.

More than 2,500 people are expected to attend.

The long running Wisconsin tradition does more than serve up pancakes.

"A great opportunity for the young kids to come out, because they can see where their milk, diary products come from. There's a little bit of a disconnect there, we're just trying to bridge the gap and bring everybody back on a farm," said Keith Giraud, Chairman of the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast Committee.

Here is a link to all the dairy breakfasts across Wisconsin.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.