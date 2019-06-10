Wisconsin sees spike in interest in wind energy production

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin is seeing growing interest in wind energy as production costs decline and utilities look toward renewable energy.

Michael Vickerman is policy director of clean energy nonprofit RENEW Wisconsin. Vickerman tells Wisconsin Public Radio that three wind projects are being considered in the state's southwestern region.

He says the prospects account for more than 300 megawatts of wind generation, which is roughly 40% of what's operating in the state today.

He says many utilities that have pledged to reduce carbon emissions are investing in wind energy.

American Wind Energy Association official John Hensley says wind production costs have fallen since 2009. He says a federal tax incentive is also driving interest. Hensley says this year is the last producers can qualify for the credit.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

