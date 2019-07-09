Tramontina closes Manitowoc plant; 145 jobs eliminated
MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) - An aluminum cookware company has closed its Manitowoc plant, eliminating 145 jobs.
Tramontina USA Inc. says it is looking for a company to buy the shuttered Wisconsin facility.
Tramontina cites increasing production costs, higher tariffs and consolidation as factors in the closing.
The Sugar Land, Texas-based company also will cut its workforce in Texas by 100.
WLUK-TV reports the Manitowoc plant closing took effect Monday.
Tramontina says all affected employees will get 60 days of pay and current benefits coverage.
The company has been manufacturing aluminum cookware vessels in Manitowoc since 2005.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Evers signs drug step therapy bill
- Farm Aid 2019 festival brings Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Tanya Tucker, more to Wisconsin
- New traffic signal installed at Highway 61, Huff Street in Winona
- Drop-in attendance doubles at Coulee Recovery Center 1 year after new facility opens
- Disney recalls plush "Forky" toy due to choking hazard
- Wisconsin's largest landfill wants to expand again
- 13 sheep lost in Wood County wolf attack
- Local man celebrates 50 years in baseball
- 6 injured, 3 critically in Minneapolis bus stop crash
- Report: Opioid deaths dropped in Minnesota in 2018