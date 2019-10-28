South Avenue lane closure in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Drivers in La Crosse will have to deal with a new lane closure on the city's south side.

One lane of South Avenue northbound will be closed north of Green Bay Street, near Gundersen Health System.

Work started Monday morning and are expected to continue through the end of the week.

Access to Green Bay and 7th Streets will not be affected.

