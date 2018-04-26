Plexus: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) - Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $12.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 74 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $698.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $690.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Plexus said it expects revenue in the range of $700 million to $740 million.

Plexus shares have climbed slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $61.48, a climb of 16 percent in the last 12 months.

