Eastern Iowa plant laying off 101 workers
CAMANCHE, Iowa (AP) - A pipe company is planning to lay off more than 100 workers from its eastern Iowa plant in Camanche.
TMK Ipsco spokeswoman Donna Smith said Monday that the company's notified 101 workers of the closing. The remaining 18 workers will run the plant on a limited basis.
Smith says the Houston-based company is taking the step because of a "downturn in the business and the demand for our products." The pipes are used in oil production.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- La Crosse student killed in multi-vehicle crash identified
- Search effort for missing child on Wisconsin River now considered recovery mission
- Two dead after semi crashes, explodes on Interstate 94
- Hemp farmer charged with selling drugs
- 3 injured in Vernon Co. head-on collision, including 8 week old girl
- Wisconsin Assembly passes bills to combat homelessness
- Wisconsin Assembly passes 5G technology regulation bill
- Illegal turns still a problem at Losey Boulevard and State Road during construction
- Camp Invention keeps kids learning about STEM fields during summer
- DNR board to vote on permanent catfish season framework