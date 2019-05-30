Cortrust acquiring First Minnesota Bank for $347 million
MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - CorTrust Bank is expanding its footprint in Minnesota.
The Mitchell-based bank, with 22 locations in eastern South Dakota, is buying First Minnesota Bank for $347 million. That will increase CorTrust locations in Minnesota from four to 15 branches and give it a combined asset of $1.2 billion.
The Argus Leader says the deal is expected to close by the end of September.
___
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Medical Breakthroughs - 12/11/2019 - Procedures for young athletes
- As Monroe County looks to impliment flood warning system, leaders look to Iowa for ideas
- Meet Supreme Court Candidate Jill Karofsky
- Former UWL professor's attorney releases statement in response to sexual harassment investigation
- Candidates needed for opening for Onalaska's third district
Latest News
- Winter Weather Advisory in northern parts of the area
- Onalaska woman shares fight with colorectal cancer in hopes of warning others
- Former UWL professor's attorney releases statement in response to sexual harassment investigation
- As Monroe County looks to implement flood warning system, leaders look to Iowa for ideas
- $1M bail for teen charged in Wisconsin school officer attack
- Bike auction coming in La Crosse due to surplus
- Candidates needed for opening for Onalaska's third district
- GOP support grows to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin
- UWL professor accused of sexual harassment leaving university, declines to respond to investigation
- La Crosse area businesses give students with special needs a day they won't forget