Cortrust acquiring First Minnesota Bank for $347 million

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - CorTrust Bank is expanding its footprint in Minnesota.

The Mitchell-based bank, with 22 locations in eastern South Dakota, is buying First Minnesota Bank for $347 million. That will increase CorTrust locations in Minnesota from four to 15 branches and give it a combined asset of $1.2 billion.

The Argus Leader says the deal is expected to close by the end of September.

