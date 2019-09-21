Best deck for your money
Which decking materials stand up to weather
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - No matter if you live in the city, the suburbs, or the countryside, a deck can add value to your house and enhance your outdoor living space. You may be thinking about building a new one or replacing an older deck. Consumer Reports is currently testing a variety of materials you may want to consider, including yellow pine wood, aluminum, composite, and vinyl.
You want your deck to last, so CR tests deck boards to see if they resist flexing, slipping, staining, and surface damage. Sharp and blunt objects are dropped onto decking material to assess how it resists denting. Another test determines how well decking material resists bending under a heavy load.
After decking samples are tested at CR’s headquarters in Yonkers, N.Y., they’re sent to Florida and Arizona, where they sit outside under the sun for a year. You’ve got the humidity in Florida and the hot dry heat in Arizona, which are very harsh on materials.
Then the samples are sent back to CR and put through the same tough lab tests. That cycle is repeated two more times for a total of three years!
Because CR has such a rigorous process, it’s going to be another couple of years before the Overall Scores for the products in our ratings are available. But here’s a sneak peek at how things are stacking up:
The best for your money so far is Southern Yellow Pine. It cost about 70 cents a square foot, doesn’t bend under heavy loads, and is less slippery than most other materials. But it does soak up stains and is prone to surface damage. And natural wood doesn’t come with a warranty.
On the other hand, today’s composite decking resists stains and stands up to surface damage better than pine. Consider Fiberon Horizon Composite Decking for about $2.90 a square foot.
Also, there’s a vinyl material that’s performing well so far. It’s the CertainTeed EverNew Decking, and it costs about $2.75 per square foot.
Are you considering aluminum decking? CR says it’s tough, rigid, and slip-resistant but extremely expensive, and no one would mistake it for wood.
Consumer Reports expects to wrap up the full testing in 2020.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Local employees volunteering to help mother nature
- On Your Side - Meat gets a makeover
- Local activists join international strike demanding action on climate change
- Medical marijuana could come to Wisconsin after a bill was introduced in the Wisconsin legislature
- A La Crosse County judge is granting three motions ahead of a homocide trial
Latest News
- La Crosse School District working to bridge achievement gap
- Child sexual assault abuse training offered in La Crosse
- Man operating boat near lake channel found dead in water
- Epipen Shortage: Cheaper options
- Hundreds gather at state Capitol to demand climate action
- 6 and 24-hour walk/run raises money for Local Lupus Alliance
- Local activists join international strike demanding action on climate change
- Lederhosen Games at Oktoberfest expands for 2019
- One adult and four small children treated for injuries following car and buggy accident
- Trump proposal could cut off food stamps to 35K in Minnesota