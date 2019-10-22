Best Buy joins Amazon, Walmart in offering next-day delivery
NEW YORK (AP) - Best Buy is firing the latest salvo in the holiday shipping wars with a new option: next day shipping — with no minimum order.
he offer announced Tuesday follows moves by Walmart and online leader Amazon, which started rolling out the service earlier this year.
Best Buy says the next day service covers thousands of items but excludes bigger items like TVs and refrigerators.
Earlier this year, Amazon upgraded its free shipping options for Amazon Prime members who pay $119 a year. It covers more than 10 million items. Walmart rolled out next day delivery this past spring.
The move by Best Buy will only increase pressure on other rivals that are already investing in millions of dollars to shorten the delivery window.
Top Videos
Latest News
