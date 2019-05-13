Monroe County authorities identify man killed in van vs. semi crash
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - Authorities released the names of the men involved in the fatal van vs. semi crash on May 9, 2019 near Kendall.
James Heine of Sauk City died when his van crossed the centerline and struck a semi being driven by Steven Kast of Tomah.
Kast was not injured in the crash.
PREVIOUS:
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County.
It happened Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 71 near County Highway W, just east of Kendall.
The Monroe Co. Sheriff says a Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck traveling westbound.
The van spun and came to rest in the ditch.
The driver of the van, a 30 year old man from Sauk City, died at the scene.
