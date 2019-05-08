"Monarchs & The Holland Sand Prairie" Butterfly discovery experience offered in Holmen, Wi

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Nature-lovers of all ages are invited to learn, in the library and in the field, about the amazing life of monarch butterflies and the native habitats required to sustain them. For many essential pollinators, including the monarch butterfly, habitat loss is a threat to their very existence. The presenters of this two-part series will share information about what monarch butterflies need and easy ways to help them. The public is invited to attend one or both parts of this free event offered by Mississippi Valley Conservancy. All ages are welcome to attend. Registration is required for the hike (Part II) portion of this series, only.

PART I: Monarchs & the Holland Sand Prairie: Interactive Discussion & Presentation

June 10th, Monday, 12:30 – 2:00 p.m..

Presenter: Carol Labuzzetta, Environmental Educator, Outreach and Education Program Manager, Mississippi Valley Conservancy

Place: Holmen Public Library, Community Room, 121 Legion St W, Holmen, WI

NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

PART II: Monarchs & the Holland Sand Prairie: Guided Hike at the Holland Sand Prairie

Saturday, June 15th, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Guide: Mike Nied, Mississippi Valley Conservancy Member and Volunteer,

Member of Friends of the Holland Sand Prairie

Place: meet at the Holland Sand Prairie trailhead kiosk – W7781 Cty Rd MH, Holmen, WI

ADVANCE REGISTRATION REQUIRED by June 12, 2019, at:

www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/events/monarchs



