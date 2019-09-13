Mobile Skills Lab helps students get first look at high in-demand job fields

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WKBT) - Whitehall, Wisconsin has the appearance of an average small town. Including a small town school, with just under 800 students total from kindergarten to 12th grade.

But their school has one program that's only usually seen in big cities.

Instructor Zack Olsen is teaching his middle school students how to make air-powered robots. It's one of several courses aimed at teaching kids early how advanced manufacturing jobs work.

"A lot of the careers that these students are going into, probably don't exist right now."

The Mobile Skills Lab is in its second year of operation. The $3 million project was supported by Ashley Furniture to give rural kids a look at technology that they wouldn't otherwise interact with.

"Companies, businesses, they're all looking for students who have highly evolved skills within industry 4.0," said Kris Gengler, Public Relations Specialist for Ashley Furniture.

Ashley teamed up with four area high schools in Trempealeau County to share the lab. Each school hosts the lab for a semester, before it travels to another school.

"We realized we can't do it alone," said Principal of Independence High School Barry Schmitt.

Schmitt felt that all four districts needed to group up to give their students an education normally seen in larger communities.

"Technical education which is a big skills gap need right now, is too expensive for our small district to do it alone."

And while some students have a long way to go before they're working in those fields.

They're getting a look at careers that they might have not gotten the chance to explore given their location. "

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.