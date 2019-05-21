Mississippi River flooding could hamper boat access Mertes Slough during flood [ + - ] Refuge sign during flood [ + - ] Indian Slough during flood [ + - ] Verchota landing during flood [ + - ]

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Boaters are asked to take precautions this week regarding flooding on the Mississippi River.

According to the Upper Mississippi River Nationsl Wildlife and Fish Refuge (Refuge) Winona District, flood waters are changing the conditions at traditional access sites, for campers and day-use sites. Expect excessive current along with submerged and floating hazards in the river.

Boaters should be prepared to locate alternative boat ramps to access the Mississippi River between Wabasha, MN and Trempealeau, WI as ramps may be closed due to flooding. Landings are closed when water levels submerse the ramp and/or dock, cover any portion that is asphalt, or obscure the concrete curbing from view. Refuge personnel are constantly evaluating river conditions to determine when refuge boat ramps can be opened.

Based on predicted water levels for Memorial Day weekend, the following boat landings are expected to be closed to vehicular access: Indian Slough, Beef Slough, and Pontoon Slough located on Hwy 25 between Wabasha, MN and Nelson, WI; Peterson Lake and Halfmoon located near Kellogg, MN; Weaver at Weaver, MN; Verchota and McNally on the Prairie Island Dike near Minnesota City, MN; and Mertes’ Slough on Hwy 54/43 near Winona, MN.

More information is available by calling the Refuge at 507-454-7351.

