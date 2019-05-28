Mission Act information available for military members at Tomah VA town hall
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Veterans can learn about the Mission Act at an upcoming event.
The Tomah VA will host a town hall meeting Tuesday.
The Mission Act, which goes into effect in early June, will allow for more health care options for veterans.
The town hall is Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Veterans Hall on the Tomah VA campus.
More information about the Mission act is available at the VA’s website.
