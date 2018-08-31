Missing Osseo man found with help of DOJ drone

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - A missing Osseo man was located by a drone after a DOJ Silver Alert was issued earlier this week.

Attorney General Brad Schimel said a Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) drone located the 68-year-old Osseo man.

“Previously, if a person had gone missing in a field or large rural area, many hours and personnel resources would have been used to search the areas,” said Attorney General Brad Schimel. “Thanks to quick thinking by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, and DCI’s UAV pilot, law enforcement was able to quickly find this missing individual.”

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office requested the drone be in Eau Claire County after the Silver Alert was issued to assist with the search.

A DCI special agent used the drone to search the fields near the missing person's residence. The drone footage allowed the agent to see the missing man walking in the middle of a field, and direct local law enforcement to the area and retrieve the man.

“Deputies searched for the subject during the evening but were unable to locate the missing person due to darkness and fog,” said Eau Claire County Undersheriff Joel Brettingen. “After daylight, the sheriff’s office utilized their UAV and also requested the assistance of DCI’s UAV due to its thermal imaging capabilities. This incident highlights the importance of our strategic partnership with DOJ’s DCI, and having access to technology that has been an extremely valuable asset for serving our community.”