Missing mother, daughter found safe
DALE, Wis. (WKBT) - The missing mother and daughter from the Town of Dale in Outagamie County have been found safe.
According to a post on the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department Facebook Page, authorities are talking with them both, and they are no longer believed to be in danger.
PREVIOUS:
Authorities are trying to locate a mother and daughter from the Town of Dale in Outagamie County.
Jill Rousseau, 55, and her daughter, Jordan Rousseau, 21, have not been seen or heard from since Sunday, June 16, 2019.
The husband/father is cooperating with investigators and is not believed to be involved with their disappearance.
Jill and Jordan may be driving a 2011 Ford Expedition King Ranch with a maroon top and tan bottom. The Wisconsin license plate for the vehicle is 650-PPM. (Photo below)
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Missing mother, daughter found safe
- US Army Reserve soldiers train for Afghanistan mission at Fort McCoy
- 3 injured in Vernon Co. head-on collision, including 8 week old girl
- Bill passed by Wisconsin Assembly aims to provide funding for homeless
- Illegal turns still a problem at Losey Boulevard and State Road during construction
- La Crosse student killed in multi-vehicle crash identified
- Invasive species in the Mississippi River: What to do when you see Asian Carp
- Prairie du Chien woman crashes into mobile home, charged with 3rd DUI
- Sheriff: Semi truck driver who died after driving off road to prevent crash 'is a hero'
- Locals and visitors reminded of river safety as search for missing child continues