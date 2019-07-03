Missing, endangered Eau Claire man found safe

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - Alex Twait was located early Wednesday morning and is safe, according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department.

Police responded to a group home in the area of Redwood Dr. and Hwy. 93 in the Township of Pleasant Valley around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, for a report of a missing person.

They learned 22-year-old Alex Twait had walked away from the group home through an unlocked gate in the fenced-in back yard.

Alex is autistic and completely non-verbal.

