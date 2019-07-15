Missing Eau Claire woman made statements about La Crosse before leaving

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A missing Eau Claire woman made mention of the La Crosse, Madison and Chicago areas before leaving her home Saturday.

Aubrey Lynn Wisniewski, 26, was last seen leaving her residence to travel to Appleton around 3 p.m. Saturday. She never arrived at her destination and family members are concerned for her welfare, according to the Eau Claire Police Department.

Wisniewski has several mental health issues and recently made suicidal statements, according to a press release.

Her last phone activity was in the Tomah area during the morning hours Sunday.

Authorities say she could be operating a gray 2006 Mercury Milan with Wisconsin registration ADG-1128. It is missing the passenger side mirror.

Wisniewski is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with short, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue patterned shirt, a bright orange skirt and a large headband. She is also known to wear glasses.

If located, please contact Eau Claire police Sgt. Pieper or Detective Ben Wutschke at (715) 491-1446 or (715) 491-1158

