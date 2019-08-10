Miss Wisconsin 2019 discusses initiative in La Crosse
Miss Rock River Valley on disability awareness
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Miss Wisconsin 2019 will be touring the state, promoting her platform for disability inclusion. On Friday she stopped in La Crosse.
Miss Rock River Valley Alyssa Bohm is a high school special education teacher in Racine and the youngest board member in the history of Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Alyssa will spend her year of service promoting her social impact initiative, "Enhancing Opportunities for Individuals with Special Needs," which is inspired by her aunt, who has an intellectual disability.
"She really inspired me to provide opportunities that those who have disabilities aren't always given," said Bohm. "I'm going to be going into schools, and going into communities. Talking about how we can inclusively invite everyone within our lives, and within our communities, and how we're able to provide inclusive opportunities for those with disabilities."
Bohm has been advocating for people with special needs since her teens, when she co-founded her high school Sparkle Squad, providing students with disabilities the opportunity to be a part of the cheering squad.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Franciscan Sisters grant makes Children's Garden Farmer Market possible
- Irishfest 2019 gets underway with bands, art, culture, and sheep shearing
- Betty Jo's in downtown Winona closes after decades in business
- First cruise ship stop means big business for La Crosse
- Mayo Clinic and the Onalaska YMCA team up to educate students on sports safety
Latest News
- First cruise ship stop means big business for La Crosse
- Winona State student drowns in Buffalo County
- La Crosse Fire Department respond to gas leak next door to Fire Station 1
- Bill Miller shares his story with students at Northside Elementary in La Crosse
- YMCA teams up with Mayo Clinic Health System to limit student athlete injuries
- La Crosse Co. Judge Ramona Gonzalez elected president of national council
- Miss Wisconsin 2019 discusses initiative in La Crosse
- La Crosse Central's Johnny Davis learns from three-time NBA champion Steph Curry
- Viroqua Football embraces change with new coach, offense and quarterback in 2019
- Indigenous Games Play Day teaches students about century old games in Winona