Miss Wisconsin 2019 discusses initiative in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Miss Wisconsin 2019 will be touring the state, promoting her platform for disability inclusion. On Friday she stopped in La Crosse.

Miss Rock River Valley Alyssa Bohm is a high school special education teacher in Racine and the youngest board member in the history of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Alyssa will spend her year of service promoting her social impact initiative, "Enhancing Opportunities for Individuals with Special Needs," which is inspired by her aunt, who has an intellectual disability.

"She really inspired me to provide opportunities that those who have disabilities aren't always given," said Bohm. "I'm going to be going into schools, and going into communities. Talking about how we can inclusively invite everyone within our lives, and within our communities, and how we're able to provide inclusive opportunities for those with disabilities."

Bohm has been advocating for people with special needs since her teens, when she co-founded her high school Sparkle Squad, providing students with disabilities the opportunity to be a part of the cheering squad.

