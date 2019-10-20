Miss RemarkAble pageant in La Crosse supports education, friendship

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Some remarkable women are showing their skills at a pageant in La Crosse.

Aptiv's 'Miss RemarkAble' pageant had 10 women competing for this year's crown.

The annual pageant allows women with disabilities the chance to build skills and confidence through educational sessions.

The 2018 Miss RemarkAble says the experience goes beyond just learning skills.

"I felt proud about being Miss RemarkAble and I made all these friends, I had a great time will all my friends," said Louis Schultz, Miss RemarkAble 2018.

Money raised will support Aptiv's Achievement Fund.

