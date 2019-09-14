Miss Oktoberfest/La Crosse pageant Saturday in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Oktoberfest royal family is set to get a new member this weekend.

The annual Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest Scholarship Pageant is tomorrow.

The tradition dates back to 1961, the first year of Oktoberfest celebrations in La Crosse.

The event is an official preliminary to the Miss Wisconsin and Miss America organizations.

Nine participants are scheduled to compete in this year's pageant.

The reigning pageant winner says she grew in many way over the past year.

"I've been able to promote my own social impact initiative about advocating for mental health, and I raised over a thousand dollars in my year as Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest. Not only did I learn how to do that, and improve my interview skills and my talent, but I also learned how to network and how to become and represent something bigger than just myself," said Elle Mark, 2018 Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest.

The Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest Pageant is Saturday night at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.

Tickets are available through the center box office.

All the information is available at oktoberfestusa.com.

