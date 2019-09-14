Miss Oktoberfest/La Crosse pageant Saturday in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Oktoberfest royal family is set to get a new member this weekend.
The annual Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest Scholarship Pageant is tomorrow.
The tradition dates back to 1961, the first year of Oktoberfest celebrations in La Crosse.
The event is an official preliminary to the Miss Wisconsin and Miss America organizations.
Nine participants are scheduled to compete in this year's pageant.
The reigning pageant winner says she grew in many way over the past year.
"I've been able to promote my own social impact initiative about advocating for mental health, and I raised over a thousand dollars in my year as Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest. Not only did I learn how to do that, and improve my interview skills and my talent, but I also learned how to network and how to become and represent something bigger than just myself," said Elle Mark, 2018 Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest.
The Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest Pageant is Saturday night at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.
Tickets are available through the center box office.
All the information is available at oktoberfestusa.com.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Miss Oktoberfest/La Crosse pageant Saturday in La Crosse
- Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes
- Tomah Health holds ribbon cutting, open house ahead of October 2nd opening
- 'Garding Against Cancer' event raises $95,000
- FSPA finds artifacts during renovation
Latest News
- La Crosse Police investigating a report of shots fired
- Multiple roads closed in Crawford County due to flooding
- Chippewa Falls woman arrested following murder-for-hire investigation
- Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes
- UPDATED: Vernon County roads closed due to flooding
- Three brothers traveling on 24th Freedom Honor Flight
- Mayor declares State of Emergency for City of Prairie du Chien
- Suspect arrested in fire at historic Minnesota synagogue
- Local artists decorate downtown, creating the "500 Main Murals"
- 'Club Connectivity' keeps cognitively impaired socially active every month