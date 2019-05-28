Minnesota youth correctional facilities closing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Ramsey and Hennepin counties are closing youth correctional facilities as juvenile justice trends toward community programs.
Boys Totem Town in St. Paul's Battle Creek neighborhood is closing its doors in August when the last six juveniles finish their programs. Officials in Ramsey County cite declining juvenile crime and a consensus among prosecutors, judges and others that troubled teens do better when they receive treatment at home and in their communities.
The Star Tribune reports Hennepin County is closing its girls program at the County Home School facility in Minnetonka, citing the same factors. The boys program will remain open.
Hennepin County District Judge David Piper says research shows community-based alternatives are more likely to return juveniles to law-abiding behavior.
