Minnesota offers grants to replace diesel equipment, vehicles with green alternatives

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Courtesy of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - A Minnesota state agency is using a portion of the Volkswagen settlement to replace heavy-duty diesel vehicles and equipment with electric alternatives. This is the first time the agency will offer this type of dedicated funding, according to a press release.

Volkswagen and the federal government settled allegations that VW violated the Clean Air Act by selling vehicles that emitted air pollution over the legal limit and by cheating on federal emission tests to hide the excess pollution, according to the MPCA. Some vehicles exceeded federal limits for nitrogen oxide, which contributes to ozone or smog formation and can harm public health.

Minnesota's share of the settlement is $47 million. The MPCA finalized the state's plan for using the first phase of funding to improve air quality.

The MPCA will offer $1.5 million in grant funding to help businesses, communities and organizations buy electric vehicles and equipment, including delivery trucks, forklifts and airport ground support equipment.

The agency said hybrid and all-electric cars are readily available and electric motors in buses are well established. But, the higher purchase price and a lack of familiarity with electric equipment and delivery trucks may prevent some from adopting the technology.

“By partnering with industry and sharing costs, we’re hoping to reduce barriers to entry and promote a wider market shift to electric alternatives,” said Craig McDonnell, MPCA assistant commissioner for air and climate, in a statement.

The MPCA is also offering $1.2 million in grant funding for clean diesel projects, which will help reduce emissions from older off-road equipment.

Broadway Resource Recovery received a $40,000 grant to replace a 1999 diesel excavator that is used in a recycling facility. A company spokesperson said they purchase less fuel and its one less piece of diesel equipment emitting fumes for the operators.

Broadway said it has been so pleased with the results, they applied for another clean diesel grant in 2019 and have ordered another all-electric material handler.

Both MPCA grant opportunities will open this fall. Requests for proposals and application information will be on the agency's webpage as soon as these funds are available.

