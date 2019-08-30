Minnesota man charged with crashing van into bus shelter
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A prosecutor has filed charges against an 83-year-old man who crashed his van into a Minneapolis bus shelter and injured five people.
George Reeves Jensen of Champlin is charged with criminal vehicular operation in a July incident that angered black activists who questioned whether the crash was intentional. Jensen is white and the injured men are black.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says evidence didn't support more serious charges.
Witnesses told investigators they saw Jensen pull his van in front of the bus stop and talk to three women. A witness said it appeared Jensen was trying to pay one of the women but none were interested.
The complaint says Jensen sideswiped a Metro Transit bus and then backed into the bus before ramming the bus shelter.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- La Crosse resident with Doctors Without Borders ready to go back to Africa
- Collaborative to End Homelessness receives large grant from Community Foundation
- Rising above August flooding, Coon Valley finds sign of hope
- Governor Evers yet to set a date for special election
- UW-La Crosse prepares for incoming freshmen
Latest News
- UPDATE: Man's body found in Onalaska storage unit to be autopsied, DNA tested
- Minnesota House Democrats plan 15 cannabis conversations
- Former Arcadia man sentenced for lying on farm loan application
- Tomah man arrested for attempted armed robbery of restaurant
- La Crosse Blue Stars' Brad Furlano named 2019 Drum Corps International Director of the Year
- New addiction treatment center takes on special meaning in La Crosse
- DNR: Animal in Eden Prairie more likely coyote than cougar
- Community Foundation awards grant to homelessness efforts
- La Crosse doctor returns from Doctors Without Borders
- Rising above August flooding, Coon Valley finds sign of hope