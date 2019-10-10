News

Minnesota law enforcement agencies report less seat belt, child seat violations during campaign

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 10:16 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:16 AM CDT

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - During a two-week extra enforcement campaign, Minnesota officers, deputies and troopers reported 4,415 seat belt citations and 96 child seat violations. More than 300 law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket campaign from Sept. 16 to 28. 

The amount of citations and violations reported by law enforcement is down from a similar 2018 campaign. At that time, there were 4,610 seat belt citations and 140 child seat violations, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

In Minnesota, all children must be in a child restraint until they are 4 feet 9 inches tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.

Winona County Sheriff's Office reported 25 seat belt citations, while the Winona Police Department did not have any citations or violations. The Houston County Sheriff's Office reported 21 seat belt citations, but the La Crescent Police Department did not have any tickets issued during the campaign.

The St. Paul Police department had the most seat belt citations with 402. 

In 2018, 96 unbelted motorists lost their lives on Minnesota roads, the most since 2014, when 106 unrestrained motorists died.

