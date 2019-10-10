Minnesota law enforcement agencies report less seat belt, child seat violations during campaign

FreeImages.com/Antonio J. Sanchez 7. Buckle your seat belt: According to the most recent data available, about 87 percent of adults wear their seat belts. For the 13 percent who haven't quite gotten the message, it takes mere seconds to protect yourself, whether you're driving or just along for the ride. More than 2 million adults are treated for car accident injuries each year, and more than half of teens age 13 to 20 who died in car crashes in 2012 were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the CDC.

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - During a two-week extra enforcement campaign, Minnesota officers, deputies and troopers reported 4,415 seat belt citations and 96 child seat violations. More than 300 law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket campaign from Sept. 16 to 28.

The amount of citations and violations reported by law enforcement is down from a similar 2018 campaign. At that time, there were 4,610 seat belt citations and 140 child seat violations, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

In Minnesota, all children must be in a child restraint until they are 4 feet 9 inches tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.

Winona County Sheriff's Office reported 25 seat belt citations, while the Winona Police Department did not have any citations or violations. The Houston County Sheriff's Office reported 21 seat belt citations, but the La Crescent Police Department did not have any tickets issued during the campaign.

The St. Paul Police department had the most seat belt citations with 402.

In 2018, 96 unbelted motorists lost their lives on Minnesota roads, the most since 2014, when 106 unrestrained motorists died.

