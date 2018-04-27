Minnesota county working to improve sexual assault response

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The second-largest county in Minnesota is taking steps to better respond to sexual assault reports after falling short in a review of sex crime investigations.

The two-year review released by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office found that there are few convictions, police and prosecutors lack training on how to handle such cases and police reports often lack important data.

The study says the main barrier authorities are facing is an overwhelming caseload.

County officials say they'll hire two investigative sergeants to help St. Paul police investigate such crimes. They also plan to add two advocates to the county's SOS Sexual Violence Services program to help victims who wish to press charges.

The county will also form an East Metro Sexual Assault task force that will allow agencies to work collaboratively.