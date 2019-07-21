Minnesota Community has new accessible playground thanks to local alumni

HOUSTON, Min. (WKBT) - A Dedication Celebration was held for the new Mission 66 Playground in Houston's Central Park.

The playground was build to be inclusive and features a special swing that is wheelchair accessible. A special needs child was able to take a ride on the swing for the very first time during the event.

The park was organized by Houston High School Class of '66, who became local celebrities thank to parade appearances in their colorful bus.

"By the time our 50th year class reunion came along we said, 'That's it we're pulling the plug. A lot of people didn't want that to happen. Well, something had to happen. We're getting to old. The bus it getting too old, so the idea of putting something permanent in the park came up," said Bruce Vonderohe, the general coordinator of the Mission 66 Playground.

Vonderohe said turning the plan for the playground into reality took more than two years of hard work.

