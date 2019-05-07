Milwaukee police looking for homicide suspect kill armed man
Police still searching for second suspect
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police searching for a homicide suspect fatally shot an armed individual, but the man they sought remains at large.
Police say officers dressed in plainclothes were surveilling a car Tuesday morning, based on information they received about the homicide suspect, Victor Cintron. Police say that's when officers in their car were approached by two people, including an armed man wearing a mask.
Police say officers shot the masked man and the second suspect ran away before being apprehended. That person's name and gender weren't released.
Police say Cintron is suspected of a homicide that happened Friday.
The Journal Sentinel reports it's unclear if the people who approached police knew Cintron.
No officers were hurt. Police Chief Alfonso Morales says "the situation is still fluid."
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Leaders discuss state of higher education in western Wisconsin
- La Crosse Board of Public Works proposes law that would require licensing community events
- Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in La Crosse
- Viterbo receives $750K grant for graduate students in mental health counseling
- National Alliance on Mental Illness to host program at Olivet Lutheran Church
Latest News
- Man stabbed multiple times at Winona residence
- Xcel Energy confirms power outages in Onalaska, La Crosse, La Crescent
- Viterbo University awarded over $740K for VOICE program
- Woman arrested in fatal Barron County stabbing
- Walz calls for legislative hearings on gun safety, insulin
- 8 days after incident, La Crosse police shooting suspect remains hospitalized
- If you've been swimming in pools or area waterways, you may want to listen to this doctor's advice
- Winona Health remembers big move, an important part of its 125 year history
- Four people rescued from Kickapoo River
- University, business leaders discuss future of education in La Crosse