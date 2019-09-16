News

Milwaukee Burger Co. location planned for La Crosse

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 05:33 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:04 PM CDT

Milwaukee Burger Co. location planned for La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Milwaukee Burger Company restaurant chain is planning to open a location in La Crosse.

The company lists an address on Medco Court in La Crosse as the new restaurant's location.

Another chain restaurant, Grizzly's Wood Fired Grill, is currently open at that location.

An opening date for Milwaukee Burger Company or the future plans for Grizzly's Wood Fired Grill have not been announced.

It will be Milwaukee Burger Company's 7th location all in the state of Wisconsin.
 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars