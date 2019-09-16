Milwaukee Burger Co. location planned for La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Milwaukee Burger Company restaurant chain is planning to open a location in La Crosse.
The company lists an address on Medco Court in La Crosse as the new restaurant's location.
Another chain restaurant, Grizzly's Wood Fired Grill, is currently open at that location.
An opening date for Milwaukee Burger Company or the future plans for Grizzly's Wood Fired Grill have not been announced.
It will be Milwaukee Burger Company's 7th location all in the state of Wisconsin.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Attack on Saudi Arabian oil facility could increase U.S. gas prices
- UPDATE: One dead, three with life-threatening injuries in crash near Cashton
- Onalaska man wins big in the Wisconsin Lottery
- Police identify Onalaska man killed in stabbing near Milwaukee
- Proposed La Crosse capital improvement budget includes $28.5 million in new borrowing
- La Crosse PD K9 to retire early
- Lawyer: Ex-Wisconsin nurse to plead guilty to hurting babies
- Police: Victim of fatal stabbing near Milwaukee from Onalaska
- 11 Minnesota State Fair visitors sickened by E. coli
- Grand Crossing Trail closed until Thursday