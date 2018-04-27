Milwaukee-area police cleared in mentally ill man's death
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Three Milwaukee-area police officers who repeatedly used a stun gun on a mentally ill man during a fatal encounter won't face charges because prosecutors found no link between his death and their actions.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm says in an April 19 letter that officers "did not violate the law" when they responded to a medical emergency last year.
The West Milwaukee officers were called to 22-year-old Adam Trammell's apartment by a neighbor who said he was having a mental breakdown and was threatening to hurt himself. The officers found Trammell in his apartment's shower and used their guns after he failed to respond to their commands.
Trammell died less than an hour after the May 25 encounter. An autopsy says the cause of death was "excited delirium" and the manner "undetermined."
Latest News
- Viterbo University and Western Technical College form engineering partnership
- Man arrested for allegedly firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- Burn Ban in effect for Town of Bergen and Village of Stoddard
- 17-year-old dies in southwestern Wisconsin cliff fall
- U.S. Senate hopeful visits La Crosse during campaign through all 72 counties
- Deadline nearing for Wisconsin farmers to apply to grow hemp
- La Crosse's Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. recognized for downtown area developments
- Aptiv's ‘Game On!' event raises money for local residents living with disabilities
- Final days of La Crosse's Tent City are being remembered with an art exhibit
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 27, 2018