Millions in funding bringing next generation of technology to Wisconsin's 911 call centers
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced $3 million in grant funding to update the capabilities of Wisconsin's 911 call centers.
Officials say, along with being being faster and more resilient, the emergency system will have the ability to use text massages, image and video processing, advanced mapping and other features to help improve public safety.
The money is part of more than $100 million dollars in grants to improve 911 capabilities nationwide.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Suspect in custody for OUI after crash with injuries in Vernon Co.
- 13 vehicles involved in series of crashes near Janesville
- Millions in funding bringing next generation of technology to Wisconsin's 911 call centers
- Irishfesters begin day in style with Killian's 5K Kilt Run/Walk
- Holmen Summer Splash started small, having ripple effect on the log rolling community
Latest News
- Millions in funding bringing next generation of technology to Wisconsin's 911 call centers
- Holmen Summer Splash started small, having ripple effect on the log rolling community
- Suspect in custody for OUI after crash with injuries in Vernon Co.
- 13 vehicles involved in series of crashes near Janesville
- Family members put on leis to remember vows of love
- Home, several vehicles destroyed in early morning fire
- Irishfesters begin day in style with Killian's 5K Kilt Run/Walk
- Judge rejects bid for new trial in 'Making a Murderer' case
- La Crosse Co. Judge Ramona Gonzalez elected president of national council
- Miss Wisconsin 2019 discusses initiative in La Crosse