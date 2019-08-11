Millions in funding bringing next generation of technology to Wisconsin's 911 call centers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced $3 million in grant funding to update the capabilities of Wisconsin's 911 call centers.

Officials say, along with being being faster and more resilient, the emergency system will have the ability to use text massages, image and video processing, advanced mapping and other features to help improve public safety.

The money is part of more than $100 million dollars in grants to improve 911 capabilities nationwide.

