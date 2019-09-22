Millennial Panel conversation hopes to prepare leaders of tomorrow

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A Millennial Panel conversation was held at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center on Saturday.

Leaders from the UW-La Crosse group Students for Ethical Leadership in Government led a discussion on what effective political leadership might look like. Topics included how best to restore ethics in politics and how to connect with people across generations.

SELG's president, Jack Lawlis, believes discussions like these are critical for the challenges we face today.

"And this will cause this partisan divide—this turmoil we see in the institutions—it will cause it to lessen and hopefully stop. We just need to take that first step, incremental change. It's not going to happen overnight, but it will happen," said Lawlis.

Lawlis also said these conferences may shape political careers based on ethical leadership.

