Military Appreciation Day held at Riverfest in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Military members from our area are being honored at Riverfest.

The 204th Army Band of Minnesota played a free concert Friday.

The concert comes as part of Military Appreciation Day.

The band is made up of Army Reserve members.

The 204th Army Band will play concerts through the summer and throughout the Upper Midwest.

The support is noticed by veterans in attendance.

"Every veteran is proud of their service and it's nice that the community celebrates that," said U.S. Air Force veteran Terry Valentine.

Veterans and community members were allowed inside the Riverfest grounds for free as part of the event.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.