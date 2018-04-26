Middle school students in La Crosse learn about technical careers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Some area middle school students are experiencing career challenges early.

Western Technical College hosted the Junior Achievement Technical Careers Challenge Thursday.

Eighth graders from Cashton Middle School participated in competitions while learning about technical careers. The competitions included planning, manufacturing, designing or repairing products depending on which career the students were grouped into.

The program manager says it's a chance to get students thinking about their futures.

"And the really nice thing is, as eight graders they have the opportunity to potentailly change their mind, look at other careers, think about their education going into high school, and what classes they would need to take to jump into that career," said Kim Granum, Junior Achievement Program Manager.

Students were judged not only on their technical ability but also on teamwork and communication.